Insider Selling: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,033,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

