Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ingersoll-Rand traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.17, approximately 1,859,132 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,979,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,372,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 610,782 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

