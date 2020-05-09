Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Shares of IEA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.