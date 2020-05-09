IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 25,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 28,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMPAC Mortgage stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of IMPAC Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

