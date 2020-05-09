Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMVT. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $22.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immunovant by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $3,491,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunovant (IMVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.