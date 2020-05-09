Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 6.1%

Immune Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 1,315,253 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,716,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatments for cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, and autoimmune and immune disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops methionine enkephalin IRT-101, a small synthetic pentapeptide; and low-dose naltrexone IRT-103, an opioid receptor antagonist that stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis; immune disorders, such as Crohn's disease and cancer; and viral infections comprising HIV/AIDS.

