Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.51. Immersion has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Immersion by 37,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

