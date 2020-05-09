II-VI (IIVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.02-0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.02-0.32 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IIVI opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Barclays started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

