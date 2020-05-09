Ida Kathleen Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AppFolio stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $148.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

