ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), 207,928 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 64,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

