iCAD (ICAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 92.89% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect iCAD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

