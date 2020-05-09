IBC Advanced Alloys (IB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.11 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE:IB opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.36. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

