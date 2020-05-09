IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF opened at $0.13 on Friday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.