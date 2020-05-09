Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Given a $3.25 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a $3.25 price target on Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Iamgold’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.