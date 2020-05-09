Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,519 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

