Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 78,400 shares of company stock worth $110,119 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

