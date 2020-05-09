Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $3.50 at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36,586.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

