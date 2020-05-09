HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) Shares Down 14.1%

HST Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HSTC) dropped 14.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 12,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

HST Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSTC)

HST Global, Inc, an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases.

