Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Strong Earnings

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.02, 3,195,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 1,341,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWNK. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.81.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

