Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,753,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

HRL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

