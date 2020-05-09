Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Up 5% on Strong Earnings

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) shares shot up 5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.40, 180,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 169,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $31,613,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 909,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 239,283 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 655,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 161,695 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 547,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

