HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Trading Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $23.92, approximately 127,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 177,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Specifically, Director David A. Ederer bought 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,062 shares of company stock worth $346,696. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1,283.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HomeStreet by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.