HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.31. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 2,011,384 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.