Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a PE ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 0.86. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMTV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

