Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Shares Up 1.1%

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

About Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

