Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$157,895.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$157,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300.
Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
