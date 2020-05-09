Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$157,895.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$157,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300.

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

