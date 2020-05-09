Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.28.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

