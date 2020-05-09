GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 13.1% on Disappointing Earnings

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price traded down 13.1% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.26, 1,078,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 542,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GTT Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GTT Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

