Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 117,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 139,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $16.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

