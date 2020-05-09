Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTN. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

