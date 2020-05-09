GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 8% After Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s share price was up 8% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.33, approximately 1,450,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,425,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

