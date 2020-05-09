Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €84.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.92 ($89.44).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €56.07 ($65.20) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.28.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

