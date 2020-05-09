GNC (GNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GNC (NYSE:GNC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect GNC to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.40 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect GNC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNC stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. GNC has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Several research firms recently commented on GNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

