Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Giggles N Hugs Inc (OTCMKTS:GIGL) rose 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 18,898 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 7,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Giggles N Hugs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGL)

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc in August 2010.

