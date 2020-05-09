Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) PT Raised to C$36.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MIC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

TSE MIC opened at C$31.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.02 and a 52 week high of C$61.39.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.5500002 EPS for the current year.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

