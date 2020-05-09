Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.50.

TSE MIC opened at C$31.67 on Thursday. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.5500002 EPS for the current year.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

