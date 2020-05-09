Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.50.

Shares of MIC stock opened at C$31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. Genworth MI Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.02 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.00 million. Research analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.5500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

