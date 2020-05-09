GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading Up 1.7%

GeneNews Ltd (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 34,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

