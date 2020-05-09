Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

NYSE:IT opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

