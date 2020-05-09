Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

