Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.23.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
