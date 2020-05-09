Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 197,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 143,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Frontdoor by 700.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.23 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.