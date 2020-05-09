Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,772 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $43,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $9.21 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.