Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $318.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.50 million to $339.21 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $301.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOCS. SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $24.75 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

