Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLNT stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 2.43. Fluent has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

