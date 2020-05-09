Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.43. Flowserve shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 2,030,111 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after acquiring an additional 387,816 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,209,000 after acquiring an additional 343,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,745,000 after acquiring an additional 183,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

About Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

