Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Down 12.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price fell 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flexion Therapeutics traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.50, 1,746,572 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 776,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLXN. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 183,257 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 610,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 590,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 205.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

