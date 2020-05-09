Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,399,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Five9 by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,714,000 after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after buying an additional 811,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.60 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,805,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,784 shares of company stock worth $12,631,238 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

