First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.11, approximately 87,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 71,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,363,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.