First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Up 4.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, 57,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 112,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 428.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 167,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6,210.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

