Family Firm Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,133.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

